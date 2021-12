I'm finally watching The Marvelous Mrs Maisel . I had tried before and gave up, for the same reason I guess I gave up on Halt and Catch Fire -- it's too close to home. I come from both cultures, Maisel from my home in NY. Miriam's mother and father could have been my parents or grandparents. And I lived the HACF life in Silicon Valley in the same timeframe as the show. But for some reason when I tried MMM this week, I got into it. I think I figured out why. The family I was part of is now completely gone, and has been gone since early 2018 when my mother died. Enough time has passed that the memory has softened and idealized in an emotional way. I still remember why they upset me so, but I don't feel it so much any more, so Maisel is tolerable, even adorable. And bingeable. TV shows are excellent because they immerse you in their society, you start thinking of the characters on the show as members of your clan. Maybe I should try HACF again. Also, it's really funny that Silicon Valley comes even closer to the lifestyle I led, and I loved it when it came out! I think I was actually in a couple of episodes of that show, certainly some of my friends were.