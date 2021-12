Already Daytona has improved my writing. I think I could be writing a book now, a memoir, a Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenence , my Island Book. A new dimension has opened up. Until now writing has been more or less Of The Moment. As Google has punished me for not supporting their various hijacks of the web, the writing has become more ephemeral, kind of like Twitter -- once written -- hard to find again. With Daytona all of a sudden my memex has memory. My writing is upgraded a billion percent.