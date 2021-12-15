I was there for the early web, it wasn't a vague VC pyramid scheme. The web was a reduction of all the crazy complexity of tech platforms, web made it so you could write a network app in an afternoon. It was the opposite of the FUD that they're calling "web3." I've yet to hear a coherent explanation of why it should be called web-anything. Selfish beyond belief. #
All of a sudden the Dems are running a lethal PR campaign against corrupt Repubs. Why now? Well it could be because a Republican is leading the charge. #
Last update: Wednesday December 15, 2021; 6:20 PM EST.
