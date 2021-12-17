Why Daytona is a game-changer#

I spent all of 2021 working on Drummer, and part of 2020, and I'm going to keep working on it in 2022 (which is just a couple of weeks away gulp). One of the goals of the project was to have great docs, and I think they came out pretty good, but there was still a major problem -- where to put things. This is the problem in all docs. Even if you're a good docs writer, and I've had a lot of practice, and you know the product well, and care about the users, some things just won't have a place. So you document them on the blog, or in the Change Notes outline, and hope people can find them in a search engine. But they keep doing a worse job of indexing our stuff, and they don't know what is a Drummer doc and what isn't, so you can't say for example, "search the Drummer docs for instructions on how to restore a blog.opml file in a myfiles archive" which is a question a user posed yesterday. I smiled when I saw it. This is a job for Daytona. So here's the query I entered.#
I laughed out loud when the result came back. Yes, that's exactly what I was looking for. It wasn't in a place a user would have looked, and Google never would have found it. #
The point is this -- it's past time to take responsibility for finding the stuff we write, and if we do it well, and Daytona does, all of a sudden blogging works so much better, and the incentive to write stuff, to document, to narrate our work, to index everything you can, makes total sense. #
We crossed into a new generation. I think this is a lot closer to "Web3" than the hyped up garbage the VC industry is selling, btw.#
copyright 1994-2021 Dave Winer.
Last update: Friday December 17, 2021; 11:12 AM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)