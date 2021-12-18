Please would people learn how to write bug reports. It's not that hard. Pretend you're Columbo or one of the Law & Order detectives. We're working together to convict and sentence the problem. No one can read your mind. Just the facts ma'am. You have to get us the data we need or we can't help you. Saying you have no idea what's happening have you ever seen this isn't to help you get your stuff working. #
Maybe in 2023 journalism can work on giving users a better experience, because we read more than one publication. Wouldn't it be great if you all built off each others work, instead of pretending each of you is the whole world?#
Last update: Saturday December 18, 2021; 10:54 PM EST.
