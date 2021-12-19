Following my tweets in Drummer#

Click this link. It'll open a tab in Drummer with a live outline of my tweets. When I write a thread, it will be nested in the outline. #
There's nothing more to do and it doesn't cost anything. #
If you want to broadcast your tweets like I do, no problem, just go to tweets.opml.org. The instructions are right there. Basically all you have to do is log in, the server will do the rest. No cost, my treat. #
And if your outliner supports OPML, you don't even have to use Drummer. The same way you didn't have to use Radio UserLand to get the benefit of RSS. It's exactly analogous, and it worked, so if you have your doubts remember that bootstraps work. #
I want to create an ecosystem around outliners and OPML. Twitter is sort of a go-anywhere outliner. That's why integrating Twitter and outliners is so good. I can jot a note down on my phone and it'll be in my outliner when I get back to my desktop. I think this is an important combination. It is for me, as a writer. #
Last update: Sunday December 19, 2021; 11:25 AM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)