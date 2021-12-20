New blog archives in Daytona#

I did the initial Scripting News collection on Daytona with the current archive, started in May 2017. It's in OPML, so it was ready to be imported into the database as-is.#
I have now converted the previous months, August 2016 through May 2017, from a JSON-based format to OPML, and published the result in the GitHub repo, and also imported this archive into Daytona. #
Along the way I found another eight months of blogging that's in the same format. I plan to convert those as well, and flow the result into Daytona.#
I plan to march back in time, looking for OPML versions of the blog, or OPMLizable data. The goal is to see how much of the 27 years of Scripting News I can get into Daytona. #
I also published the Node app that converts chatLog.json text to OPML.#
PS: I recorded a video demo of the tool I used to edit my blog in this period. The software is 1999.io.#
