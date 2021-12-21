\n\n" } }; var opmlHead = { "title": "Scripting News", "dateCreated": "Sat, 06 May 2017 17:25:42 GMT", "urlPublic": "https://raw.githubusercontent.com/scripting/instantOutlines/main/outlines/scripting.opml", "flPublic": "true", "copyright": "copyright 1994-2021 Dave Winer.", "description": "It's even worse than it appears.", "ownerGithubAccount": "scripting", "generator": "publishscriptingopml v0.4.2", "urlInstant": "http://instantoutliner.com/qk", "urlJson": "http://drummer.scripting.com/davewiner/blog.json", "ownerTwitterScreenName": "davewiner", "ownerName": "Dave Winer", "ownerId": "http://twitter.com/davewiner", "urlUpdateSocket": "ws://drummer.scripting.com:1232/", "dateModified": "Tue, 21 Dec 2021 20:39:03 GMT", "expansionState": "1,2,7,13,23,28,30", "lastCursor": 10 };
 
It's even worse than it appears.
Tuesday December 21, 2021; 11:58 AM EST
I want gists in Drummer blogs#
  • GitHub has a nice feature called gists. They're little documents you can edit and share with other devs. GitHub hosts them.#
  • For fun here are all my gists. #
  • You can also embed them in web pages. I tried it, and it works.#
  • But they won't for some reason let me embed them in blogs that my users use. #
  • So maybe I'm missing something? Or maybe I have to replicate the functionality of their plug-in.#
  • But I really want the look and feel of their plugin. #
  • Oy! There must be an answer to this. #
  • PS: I embedded a gist here, manually. Hey maybe this is good enough. #
  • #

copyright 1994-2021 Dave Winer.

Last update: Tuesday December 21, 2021; 3:39 PM EST.

You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)