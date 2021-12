I loved Don't Look Up , though it got mediocre reviews , I think I understand why. But first, if you've watched a preview of the movie, this review is not a spoiler. It's a farce, along the lines of Dr Strangelove . It's LOL funny all through. The acting is amazing because they've got a huge cast of the most wonderful actors of our day. It's hard for me to not love a movie that stars Jennifer Lawrence . The movie is sexy and true. Yes, we had everything , and we blew it -- in the movie and in real life. It's a critique of our response to climate change, and Covid, and even has a dig at Trump (the president's chief of staff played by Jonah Hill is her son). I've already watched the ending twice, and I expect I'll watch the whole movie all the way through to the end at least once more. As to why the critics don't like it, the movie blames journalism for pretty much everything. I can imagine they must have realized doing so meant bad reviews, but they went for it anyway. If you're a climate change denier or a MAGA person, you probably won't like this movie either.