T'is the season to binge. Next up -- Station Eleven . I read the book a few years ago, but this series isn't much like the book. I like it so far. I usually don't binge shows as they come out, I like to wait for the series to end, and then watch it at my own pace. But this is an exception. Anyway I watched episodes 4 and 5 last night, both were very good, esp the one that took place in the airport in the first days of the apocalypse. I think HBO has the secret formula for making great TV series. This one is right up there with Succession, Game of Thrones, etc.