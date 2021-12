Why Don't Look Up is so useful. To our friends in media and politics and the billionaires who own them -- they keep our focus regulated and narrow so they can keep their jobs and keep selling their stuff, we can show them this movie and say the reason we find it funny and you don't is that you're in the way. The bullshit isn't sticking anymore. At some point, dear friend something is going to give where you won't be able to continue being in the way, let's hope the ending in our lives isn't the one in the movie.