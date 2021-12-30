I was listening to a podcast yesterday about "comfort tv" -- binges that bring you a sense of well-being. That is imho what binges are about.#
First basic ingredient, suspension of disbelief. While watching the show, from the beginning of the first episode, you must be in the story, not watching tv, but relating to the characters in the same way you relate to real people.#
From that comes a sense of community, this is your tribe, you think about them the same way as if you were a wild pre-tech human, feeling attached to the other citizens of your village.#
The feeling of comfort is the feeling of being home, hanging out with your tribe. A feeling the real world no longer gives us, so we create it artificially.#
copyright 1994-2021 Dave Winer.
Last update: Thursday December 30, 2021; 9:37 PM EST.
