Two favorite books of 2021: The Color Purple and Klara and the Sun . For the first, I highly recommend the audiobook which is narrated by the author. Want to understand how slavery works in the United States? How the culture it spawned is American culture? This is your book. Beautifully written story, a real page-turner, and a total eye-opener. Klara and the Sun is near-future science fiction, about artificial friends. It's interesting in a meta-way because the artificial friend in the book, Klara, becomesartificial friend. Also beautifully written.