I did a lot of personal development work over the years, mid-life crisis and stuff like that. I wanted to understand why I felt the way I did about things. One of my teachers told me a story about holding a baby and the baby smiled, and the person thought that the baby was saying something to them. But the truth is the baby might have just farted and thought it was cool. Whatever it is you're angsting over might not have anything to do with you. Most of the people on the planet are living their lives not thinking about you at all. Maybe theybe thinking about you, but they aren't. Sorry.