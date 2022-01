I wonder if there's a Howto document for LogSeq outlines, like the Outliner howto I did for Drummer (and all my outliners going back to ThinkTank on the Apple II). I find I can't do the most basic things in LogSeq . I know there must be keystrokes for basic actions like creating a new subhead or moving a sub around structurally. The menus don't have anything for outlining (that I can find). I was able to get by because I can now edit LogSeq documents in Drummer (!) -- it took me about 1/2 hour to realize I could do this. Oh the wonders of interop. I'm on Day 2 of my quest to hook up LogSeq to Drummer blogging. The first product of this work will be a JavaScript app that converts a LogSeq journal folder into a calendar-structured outline in OPML. We're creating a new idea universe here, and it's coming together quickly. I love being in the middle of these projects.