This is a blog that I am writing in LogSeq, using their outliner, and publishing through Drummer's CMS. This is, my friends, is interop. #
At some point, people we think of as independent software developers today will be thought of by Apple and Google as terrorists. The people won't know what to believe. In the future, even saying what I said here will be seen as terrorism.#
I wonder if there's a Howto document for LogSeq outlines, like the Outliner howto I did for Drummer (and all my outliners going back to ThinkTank on the Apple II). I find I can't do the most basic things in LogSeq. I know there must be keystrokes for basic actions like creating a new subhead or moving a sub around structurally. The menus don't have anything for outlining (that I can find). I was able to get by because I can now edit LogSeq documents in Drummer (!) -- it took me about 1/2 hour to realize I could do this. Oh the wonders of interop. I'm on Day 2 of my quest to hook up LogSeq to Drummer blogging. The first product of this work will be a JavaScript app that converts a LogSeq journal folder into a calendar-structured outline in OPML. We're creating a new idea universe here, and it's coming together quickly. I love being in the middle of these projects. #
Another thing I have to figure out is -- having indented, how do I outdent so the next line I type is at the parent's level. When I outdent the list I indented moves out. Not the intended effect. #
I'm watching Queen's Gambit again. It's so refreshing. The lead character, Beth Harmon, is so attractive, appealing, I want to see everything she says and does. She totally commands attention. And admiration. I once had a girlfriend who was as beautiful and brilliant like the character, smart and clever and ambitious. The show is such a fantasy, and very motivating. It makes me want to do brilliant work just to get her approval. I know it's just a story but it's also real in a sense, as my inner life. If you haven't seen the show, I highly recommend it. And it's good as a re-binge as well. #
Last update: Wednesday January 12, 2022; 1:54 PM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)