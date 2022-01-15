I ordered a bread from a local baker and when I got it it was fresh out of the oven but not sliced. It was then, for the first time in my life I realized the truth that there is nothing like sliced bread. #
This is like a mobster telling his people, in a (public!) video message, that it would be ok to hit the other mob boss.#
Mac users who also use Ubuntu: Do you force the Mac to be like Unix, by mapping the Ctrl key to the Cmd key and vice versa? Or do you put up with the difference, and remember which machine you're using as you type? I'm hitting as I start using Ubuntu as my writing machine. #
Yesterday I tweeted: "I wish there were an easy way to exchange the Control and Alt keys on Ubuntu 20 so it works like a Mac." I failed to mention that I'm using VMWare Fusion to run Ubuntu, and it looks like there is a way to do it there. #
