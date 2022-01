LogSeq plugin developer? As you may know, I've written a Node app that flows LogSeq journal writing to a Drummer blog. Here's an example . It does the whole thing, except it should be baked into LogSeq. Setting up a Node app and running it externally is both too difficult for an average user and too many steps. We already have a great techie user who I worked with me to get the Node app working, who is up to speed on using the software. He can guide the process, we just need a dev to work with him. I'm available to help too, to the extent that I can. If you are a LogSeq plugin dev, please post a note in this thread , and we can hopefully get started right away.