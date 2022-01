Good morning! After yesterday's ode to the Beatles, I got three recommendatations for books. I'm reading the first, recommended by Max Sindell, Dreaming the Beatles , it's wonderful. Exactly what I was looking for. It's about how the legend of the Beatles grows over the years, long after the band broke up. What the Beatles (as people) ran away from is the objectification that I find so fascinating, and disturbing in my own life. Can we have art and without destroying the lives of the artists? It's a very emotional read for me because the Beatles loom so large, and it's why Get Back was such a revelation because it was about the people, not the legend, something that honestly had never occurred to me, that there was a difference. Fran Azouz recommended Can't Buy Me Love and Fin Keegan offered One Two Three Four: The Beatles in Time . I'll read them both, for sure.