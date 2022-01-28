Here's the simple answer to the question -- Why Outliners? #
Everywhere you look in computers you'll find recursive data structures. Instead of making lots of different tools for managing those recursive structures, make one really good one, and use it to edit all the structures.#
That's why I always felt there should be a great outliner in the ROMs of computers going all the way back to the Apple II. The web should have an outliner baked in.#
Our brains don't have outliners baked in, so there's no way for the conscious mind to visualize the information the brain is storing and organizing. That's why the simple task of visually mapping what's in your brain activates a kind of intelligence that can't be activated otherwise.#
Last update: Friday January 28, 2022; 3:20 PM EST.
