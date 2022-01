My mind, when it comes to Beatles songs, is like one of those old computer monitors that's been sitting in a clerical office for 20 years, and the default prompt is burned into the screen so you can read it clearly even if the monitor is turned off. I never listen to the actual words of Beatles songs. When I first heard them, I'm sure I had no idea what they were talking about, and I played the songs so many times, as a child, and all through my life. It's like the Beatles are the ROM BIOS of my music brain OS. Now that I've been reading about them as songs with meaning and connected to the musician's lives when they were writing them, the words all of a sudden are there. Fantastic.