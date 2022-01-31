Joe Rogan, if he had any guts, would give Spotify back their money and go back to podcasting and say whatever the fuck he wants. #
Podcasting is an open platform, you don't need approval from Spotify, Apple, Facebook, Google or journalists to do a podcast. But that'll change quickly if it's seen that all podcasts emanate from big companies.#
Brain trust query: I reported a problem with my Mac keyboard configuration, now I can't do screen captures. As I do more searching on each of these problems what's implicated in both cases is a problem of corrupt plists. I don't know very much about these files, but I do understand what they're for. It's possible I did something that blew out some of these files. I've started a thread to ask for help getting to the bottom of this.#
On the news lots about Joe Rogan and Spotify. They used the term podcast over and over. These are radio shows, not podcasts. When you sign an exclusive deal, it's no longer a podcast. Of course they don't care. But if you ever say they're not journalists they get hysterical.#
Lots of great advice from Jake Savin about getting studio monitors set up for listening in my work space. I once had Meyer Sound monitors in my work space when I lived in the valley. I think it's time to get some good sound in my mountainside workspace now. #
Last update: Monday January 31, 2022; 12:50 PM EST.
