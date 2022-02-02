Apple's boastful robot#

When you call 1-800-MYAPPLE, an intelligent robot answers the phone, introduces itself as as such and kept sending me to tech support when I had a customer service problem, and said so clearly in short phrases. I am trained at talking to Alexa, Siri and my Tesla, I know how to give them commands. #
Then, on my way back to tech support, it asked me to identify myself, but didn't say what info it wanted. It paused and in a stern voice said I had not answered the question in enough time. #
And then it connected me to customer service to talk to a human. #
Which btw was exactly what I was hoping for when I called the number in the first place. #
For a super high tech company this was embarrassing. #
To their credit, the human I spoke with was apologetic.#
I also tried using their text chat service, it was worse. It repeatedly told me to use the self-help system. Why offer a chat service if you're just going to tell me to use the self-help system? (Interestingly the self-help system gave me information I did not have.)#
Last update: Wednesday February 2, 2022; 3:46 PM EST.
