Power and internet have been down all day. I haven't spent this much time offline in a long time. Took a drive into town first thing in the morning to be sure the power company and Spectrum were aware of the outages, checked in with some friends, and headed back up the hill. On the way down there were lots of trees blocking the road and in one place there was a down power line across the road, had to backtrack and go another way. Of course I had to put the project I was working on down for the whole day. I had a good day's work planned, and there are still a bunch of things to figure out. But my work system requires a net connection. One of the things I've been thinking about today is if there's a way around that. Update: It's hopeless. It would be a lot of work to get something running all-local, and to try to set that up without internet access would mean it would all have to work without being tested as I go. Not worth it. My internet is going to come back soon enough. #
Last update: Sunday February 6, 2022; 10:49 AM EST.
