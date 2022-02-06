Power is back on, as is the internet. Learned so much being disconnected for over 48 hours. Nice to rejoin civlization. #
We now know what happens when the mail sender bot doesn't see anything new at midnight -- it keeps checking. I wrote the code, but that's never been tested so who knows if that's actually what it does. So when I updated the blog a few minutes ago, with posts I was able to write because the generator was working, but not publish because there was no net connection, the bot kicked in and sent the mail to all the subscribers. The rare Scripting News update that was not sent at exactly midnight. #
What got me scrambling this morning was that the generator had run out of propane and the temperature outside was 10 degrees F. That's a pipe-freezing temperature. And the forecast for tonight was 16 (not that I knew this, I wasn't in the loop on the most basic information such as the weather forecast). Power's back on, pipes are safe, for now.#
One reason, four words or less, why someone would not want to play Wordle? #
These ice-covered trees are lovely. They also cause havoc.#
Last update: Sunday February 6, 2022; 8:18 PM EST.
