Beatles of software, Day 2#

More thoughts about the Beatles and their breakup. None of the individual Beatles did better work after the breakup. They were unique, and as individuals had moments of greatness, but they had something that almost no one ever gets, a chance to be part of something great.#
In software, you can try to team up with people as good as you are, or just try to lead a team of people who do your work. I've always wanted the former, but pretty sure I never got it. I don't think anyone has gotten it, not for the decade or so the Beatles were at work. #
In sports, esp basketball they try to put together super teams, but they never seem to work. But look at the Warriors for an example of one that happened. They are kind of like the Beatles. But you know who didn't belong on the Warriors? The one who wasn't from Liverpool. #
Mozart didn't get to be a Beatle, or Beethoven, Bach. What if they had found a peer and worked out a collaboration? Hemingway didn't have a band either. #
Just some random thoughts. This has been on my mind my whole career but has been coming into focus lately.#
Last update: Wednesday February 9, 2022; 10:41 PM EST.
