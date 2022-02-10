I rewrote the readme for tweets.opml.org. It's amazing how the fog can clear when you step away from a project for a few weeks. #
I care about interop between people, more than I do about interop in software. I've been saying that here for a long time, called it working together. It's harder for people to work together if their software doesn't. #
Today might be the day my long lost iPhone 13 Pro actually arrives. It's hard to imagine why it wouldn't. The UPS site now says it's on the truck, not yet "out for delivery" but that's next step. I'm optimistic. The site also says it will be here by 7PM. The weather is very nice and has been for the last few days so there's no ice or snow to deal with. Power is on. But I've yet to see evidence the phone actually exists. If it does arrive here, I'm not letting it go. I could use a nice new phone. That's why I ordered and paid for one, so long ago. 🍎#
I've been writing about NBA superteams and how futile they are, even though sports fans and analysts keep falling for the idea. The two synthetic superteams of 2022 are falling apart now, today -- as the trade deadline is here, the moment when head-trips bump up against reality. The Lakers and Nets, who on paper have the best teams in the NBA this year, are basically out of contention and considering restarts. Meanwhile some of the teams that grew slowly and carefully are doing great. And there are surprises, teams no one thought would be doing so well. And of course the Knicks are back to where they always are, ripping up the whole thing and starting over. For some reason I'll never understand New York can't have a decent NBA team, even though we have two teams, and some people think New York is the Mecca of the NBA, something you have to start wondering about given our teams' accomplishments or even an ability to play an interesting game. #
I'm somewhat gobsmacked that the word gobsmacked has never appeared on my blog, until now of course. 😄#
