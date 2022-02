I've been writing about NBA superteams and how futile they are, even though sports fans and analysts keep falling for the idea. The two synthetic superteams of 2022 are falling apart now, today -- as the trade deadline is here, the moment when head-trips bump up against reality. The Lakers and Nets, who on paper have the best teams in the NBA this year, are basically out of contention and considering restarts. Meanwhile some of the teams that grew slowly and carefully are doing great. And there are surprises, teams no one thought would be doing so well. And of course the Knicks are back to where they always are, ripping up the whole thing and starting over. For some reason I'll never understand New York can't have a decent NBA team, even though we have two teams, and some people think New York is the Mecca of the NBA, something you have to start wondering about given our teams' accomplishments or even an ability to play an interesting game.