An interesting NBA trade -- former Knicks future-superstar Kristaps Porzingas , was traded to the Washington Wizards. There was a time when he was the hope of the future of all Knicks fans. 7' 3" and he could shoot from downtown, defend, and do layups even. He was called a unicorn. But he left town in a huff, he hated the Knicks, and we did too then, so it was hard to blame him. And then things looked good for one year, but it didn't feel right, and they let go some of the people who made it work last year and brought in a couple of people who didn't really help, and the new Bright Hope for the future isn't exactly bright. I wonder if he isn't getting tired of the Knicks spiraling-down culture by now. On the other hand the Knicks did beat the closest example of the Beatles of the NBA last night. A miracle! I didn't watch the game though.