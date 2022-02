The continuing saga of my iPhone 13 Pro. Of course it did not arrive yesterday even though UPS said it would arrive by 7PM. They're saying it once again today . I signed up to receive updates on delivery events and in the first email they sent the full log of UPS actions with the second phone Apple shipped after UPS apparently lost the first phone. This log starts on Feb 4. I ordered the phone on Jan 27. The log is so long that i had to take two screen shots: Part 1 Part 2 . Apple Support, after requesting I send them a DM on Twitter, hasn't responded after ~36 hours. $1300 plus tax, paid on 1/27, 16 days ago. We had two storms in this period, and one 2-day power outage, to be fair to Apple and UPS, but -- if they had delivered it in a timely fashion all that would have happened while I had my iPhone. They also mysteriously changed my credit card in their system and then tried to charge $1 to the account and it failed, holding the delivery up by 24 hours, and requiring me to spend an hour on the phone with an Apple person before even considering the possibility that they had the wrong number. To anyone who trusts Apple to store their data, this is something to be concerned about. Also I understand this happens frequently to customers. Maybe Apple is short-staffed, there is a labor shortage in the US. And stealing products while they are in shipment is a big problem, getting bigger all the time.