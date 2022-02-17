Doc Searls on iPhone 13#

All these companies, Apple included, have service systems that are big B2B backends sold and serviced, again as a B2B thing, by Salesforce, Oracle, ServiceNow and other giants which, in the business, they call "arms dealers." And all of them put all of the blame for their system failures on the poor low-wage workers who handle the phones when "please go to our website" and "talk to our chat system" diversions don't work.#
And then, after the service fails, usually because the system and not the voice on the phone is to blame, they want you to complete a survey the whole purpose of which is to punish or not punish the poor person who failed to solve the problem they couldn't solve.#
The only way to solve this is by creating new systems that start by equipping customers with their own standardized ways to interact with any service function on the sellers' side, at scale. We actually have tools for that called phones and browsers, but we need to advance on both.#
Last update: Thursday February 17, 2022; 9:26 PM EST.
