Why didn't Zuck fight back?#

So rather than try to clean up Facebook as a brand name, they just changed the name of the company and tried to disown the biggest cash cow ever. #
Funny thing is that Facebook the company has the best propaganda machine ever invented, but they don't use it for that purpose. If Zuck et al had chosen to usurp journalism's name shaping ability he could probably have destroyed them. #
It wouldn't have made a difference to me or other people who don't have the power, but you wonder why they didn't use it? #
Sure journalism would have screamed bloody murder. So what. Let them scream. #
Last update: Saturday February 19, 2022; 11:51 AM EST.
