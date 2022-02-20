The Twitter-to-RSS project#

The project is coming along. Implemented so far... #
Tweets can have titles. Make the first character in a tweet a #. The rest of the first line is the title. #
Full Markdown support. Anything you can type in a tweet can be Markdown and will be rendered as it's converted to an RSS item. Markdown is ideal for where Twitter is at now. It a plain text environment, and that's what MD is designed for. #
Threads are rolled up into the first message, forming one RSS item. In RSS there is no character limit. And Twitter has a good thread composition tool built in. #
PS: I converted this post to a Twitter thread, and then to an RSS feed item.#
Last update: Sunday February 20, 2022; 12:32 PM EST.
