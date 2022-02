I don't know the person who wrote this piece , or where he's coming from, but it's an alternate view of what's going on between Russia and Ukraine. The author says it's about Russia and the US and that the US doesn't want the new pipeline to be used to pump natural gas directly from Russia to Germany. The one weird thing about this is why would Putin pick this time to invade Ukraine when it gives the US pretext to shut down the new pipeline before it could get started? Seems like he has a lot to lose right now. Why not cement the bond with Germany before having an adventure in Ukraine. In any case, he says the US public is being conned, much as our journalism says the Russian people are being conned by their media. I don't doubt for a moment that the news we're getting is at least misleading if not total fiction.