Public editors, again#

The journalists will be more likely to read it, because it gets the same distribution they do, it's harder to ignore. #
The writers have no reason to tiptoe around journalists because they don't care about access, and aren't trying to protect a career in journalism.#
They come into the job with no fixed ideas on how journalism works. They view things only from the readers' perspective. #
Even so they are vastly outnumbered by the people writing for the NYT who are trying to keep careers going and do care about access.#
Last update: Wednesday February 23, 2022; 4:20 PM EST.
