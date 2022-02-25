The director of the main synagogue in Odessa tearfully bids goodbye
to the synagogue, asks people to pray for them as they evacuate during the Jewish Sabbath.#
Maddow
did a special show last night on MSNBC and it was great. Obviously a little time off did her good, but so did a change of subject. Just as I, as a viewer, couldn't watch Maddow anymore after years
of the same story -- 1. Trump investigated, 2. obviously guilty of great crimes. 2. Nothing comes of it. But this is a new story, and a continuation of the tragedy of Trump, and she was fantastic, putting it all in perspective, and offering one very valid theory of why Putin is moving now. There are others. I'm hearing them on Twitter and on Facebook, much more realistic than the garbage they say on CNN, where they repeat Putin's spin as fact all too often. I can't stand that shit. NPR does it too. Here's an example
of a story my friend Dan Conover
just published on Facebook. He was an American soldier based near Czechoslavakia, I think it was probably in the 80s, not sure. Best thinking and writing. David Frum
on Twitter is also fantastic, and his article
on The Atlantic (one of my monthly free articles, I am not a subscriber) was also fantastic. I read a piece
on by Josh Benton
on Nieman late last night that said we get our news outside the control of the news orgs, and I think that's exactly right and good for us. If only they'd truly get on board with that idea, we might solve some of our problems which are in case you hadn't noticed are getting worse. Today's news involves a bit more navigation through paywalls and silos, but the ideas that get out these days are far more varied and informed than those we got in past crises when all we had were the NYT and the three networks. I lived through that period too. #