 
It's even worse than it appears.
Friday, February 25, 2022
If you want to teach people to code, cook up 20 pounds of spaghetti. Put it in a bowl. Make them study each spaghetti looking for a bug.#
The director of the main synagogue in Odessa tearfully bids goodbye to the synagogue, asks people to pray for them as they evacuate during the Jewish Sabbath.#
The Lincoln Project has an ad for Russian TV and it's powerful. I'm glad to see they can still do an ad. I was beginning to wonder. #
Maddow did a special show last night on MSNBC and it was great. Obviously a little time off did her good, but so did a change of subject. Just as I, as a viewer, couldn't watch Maddow anymore after years of the same story -- 1. Trump investigated, 2. obviously guilty of great crimes. 2. Nothing comes of it. But this is a new story, and a continuation of the tragedy of Trump, and she was fantastic, putting it all in perspective, and offering one very valid theory of why Putin is moving now. There are others. I'm hearing them on Twitter and on Facebook, much more realistic than the garbage they say on CNN, where they repeat Putin's spin as fact all too often. I can't stand that shit. NPR does it too. Here's an example of a story my friend Dan Conover just published on Facebook. He was an American soldier based near Czechoslavakia, I think it was probably in the 80s, not sure. Best thinking and writing. David Frum on Twitter is also fantastic, and his article on The Atlantic (one of my monthly free articles, I am not a subscriber) was also fantastic. I read a piece on by Josh Benton on Nieman late last night that said we get our news outside the control of the news orgs, and I think that's exactly right and good for us. If only they'd truly get on board with that idea, we might solve some of our problems which are in case you hadn't noticed are getting worse. Today's news involves a bit more navigation through paywalls and silos, but the ideas that get out these days are far more varied and informed than those we got in past crises when all we had were the NYT and the three networks. I lived through that period too. #
On today's Worldle, I got the correct answer on the first try. It was a guess. 💥#

Last update: Friday February 25, 2022; 1:50 PM EST.

You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)