How much better for Putin if he had waited until 2024. Didn't he see that the US is sliding down the path to electing a Putin lapdog in 2024. Why bother with Ukraine? He's about to land the big fish. At 69 he could be sick, and has to play his cards now, or die a failure.#
I have been watching Fox. Their coverage of Ukraine is equal to or better than CNN or MSNBC. They are loving Ukraine. Makes me wonder if Fox was really a Putin property, or if they just gravitated toward stories that raised the ire of their audience. The Ukraine story of 2022 is like Gone With The Wind, but the sequel of the sequel, and without slaves. The story has Fox all over it. Remember they liked Mayor Pete there. That was puzzling too. For a moment, Putin has brought us together in North America, maybe. We found something we agree on -- it's time for Putin to go. But remember on January 7, 2021 we had that unity too, but it didn't last long.#
Last update: Monday February 28, 2022; 10:22 AM EST.
