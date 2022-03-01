Bookmarks in Drummer are pretty spectacular. Makes you wonder what some products would be like if the devs really focused on Bookmarks. A product that desperately needs bookmarks is Amazon S3. Count the number of steps it takes to get to a folder you need to get to all the time. A simple bookmark facility could reduce that to one step. Amazon if you'd like help with the design, I've learned a lot about it. My rates are reasonable. 😄#
Now hopefully someone tells me I missed the great Bookmarks feature that's been there all along. #
I took a political science in college, freshman year at Lehman College, in the Bronx. I was thinking of being a poli sci major. When they got around to polling, it was made clear was you could get people to say whatever you want by how you asked the question.#
And, amazingly -- it worked. Here's a search for Ukraine and it finds the refs from February. They moved from the main blog.opml file to the archive file.#
Last update: Tuesday March 1, 2022; 12:39 PM EST.
