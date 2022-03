You know I like to write about our human-size lives, and how when you try to live larger, you fail, no matter how much money or fame you have. But... Watching Freddie Mercury perform Radio Ga-Ga or Bohemian Rhapsody at Live Aid , you can see that it is possible to live a greater than a human-size life. Here I am watching this event that took place 37 years ago, electrified, emotionally touched, and FM is long-gone. So it is also possible to achieve some amount of immortality. Mercury has the experience that few of us get to have -- he can make love with many thousands of people at once, over decades.