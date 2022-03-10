I think if I were designing an RSS reader app now, I would first do a reader that only worked with content written in my own blogging tool. That way I could really drill in there, sharpen the edges, create an ideal user experience for both writers and readers. I would not try to support everything that's out there. Anyway, once that was working well, I'd try to add feeds with the help of people who write on other sites, and hopefully they can tweak up their feeds so they work really well in my reader. Ideally I'd have good communication with the devs who work on their blogging software. But writers and readers drive the process, ideally ones with experience with user testing software. All the while I'd publish my notes so other designers could emulate them. See, the thing is: RSS is supposed to be a standard, but in the early days there was a free-for-all wild west mentality that meant no one worked with anyone else because they were all hell-bent on world domination. The idea was I don't need you because I own this shit. Well you can't all own it. That made a mess of things.and it should be obvious that hurrying up isn't the answer. We can create another mess, or we can slowly rebuild and create a strong, well-understood standard, and forget about world domination, let's just make a nice reading and writing environment. Software is an art, not just a way to get rich. That would be what I would focus on. I have a motto "Slow down to hurry up." Think about the 15 wasted years in RSS-land, and you'll see what I mean. And btw, this would not be an invitation to have another fight with RDF nerds. It would be about writers and readers not nerds. Sorry.