I heard a plausible theory why Garland et al haven't indicted Trump. They think it'll give him a new platform, a new cause. He'll fundraise like crazy. Something to campaign on in November and in 2024. But I see a silver lining. Let him campaign in 2022, and make the issue about whether the US wants to go where Russia is. Do we want a Putinite running the US? If so, vote for Trump. Let's have an election about what it's really about for a change. Straight out, do you want to be ruled by an autocrat or do you want to keep trying to have the more perfect union? I think a very compelling campaign could be had. And if, in the end, the people want to be ruled by an autocrat, then that's where we're going next. I don't think it'll last very long, when Americans find out what it really means. There's a good chance it all falls apart when the Supreme Court overturns Roe.#
It’s kind of funny that Amazon, where we spend actual dollars doesn’t require two factor login but the sites where we don’t spend any money like Twitter require us to go through a dance were they send a code to a phone ignoring the fact that phones are easily hijacked.#
Putin is a coward. He can't beat Ukraine's military, so he picks a fight with their mothers, children and old people. He's a piece of human shit. #
Worldle is the less famous of the two. It displays a map of a country at the top of the screen. As with Wordle you guess what the country is in a stack of six boxes. It tells you how close you are for each guess, what direction the correct country is in and how far away you are. #
The correct answer is 5398km from Bermuda, due east.#
There's a lot of info you don't get, most important is the scale of the map. It could be 1000 miles or 3 miles wide. Heh. I'm learning a lot. For example, there are a lot of countries that are islands in the Pacific, Carribbean or Indian oceans. They have unique shapes just like the bigger countries. Although I think I have a good grasp of geography from having loved maps as a kid, there a lot more countries than I ever realized. For example, get out a map of Africa sometime and ponder it for a bit. The names may be familiar, but I had little sense of relative position or the shape of most of them. It's also fun to try to figure out where the ocean is based on the shape of the borders. There are no straight edge shorelines as far as I know. Some of the puzzles are easy, like Indonesia or Poland, and some are surprisingly difficult, like Greece. Did you know there's an island country in the English Channel? I didn't. #
Spoiler! Here's a screen shot of today's puzzle, I just guessed wildly in the last slot, knowing I was wrong. I basically gave up. I was never going to get it. #
Today's Wordle puzzle really screwed with a lot of people's heads, mine too. I was lucky, my strategy made it possible to solve this puzzle, though in general I get lower scores overall because of the way I do it. For the first two or three guesses, I'm not trying to solve the puzzle, just trying to find out which vowels are in the answer, and to eliminate most of the popular consonants. So in today's puzzle when I had two slots left, I had the last four letters right (as did most people) but unlike the others, I only had two possible choices left for the first letter. I guessed incorrectly first, and then got the correct answer in the sixth slot. Wordle's comment was whew. Indeed.#
BTW, my standard first word these days is PENIS. I like it because it's got two vowels and three popular consonants.#
Last update: Friday March 11, 2022; 11:37 AM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)