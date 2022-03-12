Google Reader, nine years later#

I wrote this piece in 2013, after Google Reader had its plug pulled. I'm guessing most people who read that piece have no idea what I'm talking about, because most don't think about online systems as defining a base of content they can move around. Think of it this way. Imagine if you couldn't fly into one city, you had to take a train, but to another city you had to fly, there was no train. The obvious thing would be to build a train route to the city without one, and do the same for air. #
Simply: Twitter says posts have no titles and Google said posts must have titles. #
But the online world has been so dysfunctional that here we are nine years later, and RSS readers still can't deal with Twitter style content. I see Twitter is advertising that they're going to open up. Then this is going to be a problem they have to deal with too. I also believe it can be solved. I've been using a reader that handles both kinds of posts since the advent of RSS, there to be copied by anyone who dared to look. #
I don't know how deliberate it was on the part of the Twitter folk or the Google folk, but I expect they knew each other because the founders of Twitter came out of Google. Did you know that? ;-)#
Last update: Saturday March 12, 2022; 6:59 PM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)