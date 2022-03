I've been working my way through The Beatles Anthology videos, which you can only buy on CD or VHS tape. This material should be streamed, just like the Get Back video was. The anthology incredibly long, includes interviews with all the Beatles. Goes through the whole history, in great detail, with concert performances that I had never seen, didn't even know existed. It's even more clear that the Beatles didn't "break up" as much as they stayed together for a long time. You get the sense of how exhausted they must've been of being a Beatle. This goes back to something I've learned myself in a career that included more than the normal amount of public presence. We all are just individual people, no matter how big the rep. It doesn't get much bigger than being a Beatle. But it doesn't really have integrity to be a Beatle, because a human can't be that big. The disconnext has to be resolved somehow. We're all the same size . Something has to give.