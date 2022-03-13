I've been working my way through The Beatles Anthology videos, which you can only buy on CD or VHS tape. This material should be streamed, just like the Get Back video was. The anthology incredibly long, includes interviews with all the Beatles. Goes through the whole history, in great detail, with concert performances that I had never seen, didn't even know existed. It's even more clear that the Beatles didn't "break up" as much as they stayed together for a long time. You get the sense of how exhausted they must've been of being a Beatle. This goes back to something I've learned myself in a career that included more than the normal amount of public presence. We all are just individual people, no matter how big the rep. It doesn't get much bigger than being a Beatle. But it doesn't really have integrity to be a Beatle, because a human can't be that big. The disconnext has to be resolved somehow. We're all the same size. Something has to give. #
Drummer was down for a few hours this morning, I think the problem was related to the Daylight Saving Time change. The problem started exactly at the time of the switchover. Could be a coincidence. Probably isn't. I rebooted the server and it seems to be running normally. #
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)