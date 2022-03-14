He must have his cheeseburger#

This short video says so much to me. A fat Russian man named Nikas Safronov chains himself to a closed Moscow McDonald's, fighting for his right to a cheeseburger. #
“They don’t have the right to close down!” he protests.#
On Wikipedia he looks like a rock star. Seriously. If this is what we did to Russia, well I understand now what we're looking at. That could be Lincoln, Nebraska -- if they lost their Wendy's or Boston if they cut off the internet. We need to turn our attention to the people of Ukraine, and observe the difference. The future demands our determination. We are failing the test. #
Putin, Trump, Boris Johnson, they're all the same disease. To break free and get our species on track, we need to face ourselves. So much of what I hear as criticism of Russia applies equally to the US. #
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)