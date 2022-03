🚀

I have something new coming shortly, it's the beginning of a thread that implements a JavaScript API for feed reading in Node.js. Much like the update I did for OPML last year. Really simple sample code. It was time to pull together the code I use to parse feeds these days in JavaScript apps and publish it as open source. It builds on Dan MacTough's feedparser package, so it inherits its support of different feed formats: RSS, Atom and RDF. The result is what developers want in 2022. A simple JavaScript object containing the information in a feed and nothing more. One system call to parse it. Works like JSON.parse . From there, a simple feed reader could be built. Or any other feed-consuming software. I felt it was time to try to bring this together, enough time has passed, don't you think?