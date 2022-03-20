A Wordle hack#

Wordle is an addictive word game that became popular and then was bought by the NY Times. It's free to play, as far as I know (I have a NYT subscription so if it weren't free it's possible I might not know). The diagram to the right is a standard, produced by the game. It tells you how my last game went without giving away the answer. Even that part of the game is clever. #
Suppose you know the second and third letters, as above, and have eliminated a fair number of consonants, and are sure the first letter is a consonant…#
Type one of the eligable consonants and the next two letters into a web browser and check out the auto completes. Repeat. That's how I figured out the answer to today's puzzle after I got to the situation in the third line. #
I'm pretty consistently getting the answer in four steps. In the first two steps I'm not trying to solve the puzzle, just gathering data. By the third, I constrain my guess by the information I've gathered so far, assuming I've got one or two hits. #
In this case I got two green squares on the first one. I thought for sure I'd get the answer in three instead of four, but I hadn't eliminated enough consonants to be able to puzzle it out. I was surprised by how hard it was after step three, mostly because (I think) this was a weird word, letter-wise. #
Last update: Sunday March 20, 2022; 7:25 PM EDT.
