A philosophical question#

The Constitution says the government can't conduct unreasonable searches, without a warrent or probable cause. #
Suppose someone you have invited into your house goes through your private stuff. Reads your diary, your financial records, calendar, contacts list. Looks in your medicine cabinet, your collection of drugs, legal and illegal, sex toys. Etc. #
Should you be prevented from writing a tweet or a blog post about how it felt to be violated that way? Would it be fair to rebut the post by talking about the Constitution? Can you imagine someone actually doing that? (I can't, it would seem pretty cruel.)#
In this situation, with the question posed this way, it's ridiculous to think someone would be condemned for expressing their thoughts and feelings about being so violated. Note that I didn't say their rights were violated, in any legal sense. But their rights were violated in some sense.#
It might not be illegal for someone you invite into your house to violate your privacy, but legality isn't the only thing we're permitted to write about. #
Last update: Wednesday March 23, 2022; 2:28 PM EDT.
