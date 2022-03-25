When I finish a programming session, the top note in my outline is always how I'm going to start the next session. Otherwise I get the "staring at a blank sheet of paper" thing. My judgement on the next thing is much better at the end than at the beginning of a session. #
Wouldn't it be cool if we had a channel that could speak directly to the Russian people to tell them that many of us in the US are of Russian descent, we celebrate the culture, but we can't have you guys invading sovereign countries, and that's our main problem with Russia. #
When we got to the bottom of why people hated us for hosting their blogs for free it was this. They thought that if they did a blog, people would listen to them. They thought we were promising that. We weren't, we had no illusions about that.#
The idea that software is a process was the big idea in We Make Shitty Software in September 1995. Here's a screen shot of the relevant portion. I got a lot of shit from devs who said they don't make shitty software, but in fact, they do. All devs do. Those that don't know they do don't know to set up a process that accounts for the shittiness of their software. A corollary -- some of the shittiest software is made by devs who think their software isn't shitty.#
