Defunding Fox News is an essential first step to healing America. #
While we're facing the truth that sometimes regime change is the answer, we must also get Fox News off the public news network. Ask Ukraine about that. Their first impulse was to let their equivalent of Fox News continue to poison them in the name of free speech. Ultimately they realized what Twitter did, freedom only goes so far. Countries can have free speech in their Constitution, but that's not a suicide pact. The root of our problem is Fox. Every day they weaken us. It's time to say enough. Let Tucker Carlson find a new way to spread his poison.#
It's interesting to review the archive for January 2021.#
Whenever a pundit criticizes Biden on TV, an angry voice in my head asks: Compared to what? We've had the comparison, you know. Four harrowing years of it. #
Spoiler alert. I was pretty sure I had the answer to today's Wordle puzzle, so I did a screen recording of the reveal, to capture the animation, so I could experience it over and over. Now you can too. But of course if you haven't solved today's puzzle -- this is a spoiler.#
So much disappointment in what Biden said about Putin. As I've said, I don't care. Putin has to go, whether or not Biden said it out loud. #
But there's a much more dangerous despot-in-waiting here in the good old US of A.#
He tried to overthrow the government and came incredibly close to doing it. I remember while it was going on, wondering if the entire US Congress was being executed while we were watching the riot. If the attackers had been somewhat better organized, that's exactly what would have been going on. And how would our country ever recover from that. #
The coup didn't work, but that was only luck. The organizers are still free, and they're getting ready for Coup II and this one is going to work. They're using our own laws to pre-rig the outcome of the next national election.#
So to President Biden, who was refreshingly honest and open about Putin (and I don't think it was a gaffe, btw) what are we going to do about the Putinites in America?#
PS: The only punishment for Trump was he lost his TWTR.#
PPS: No one scanned them for weapons as they entered the Capitol. That the Capitol was completely undefended can't have been an accident. I wasn't born yesterday and neither were you. If that had happened in another country would have believed there wasn't help on the inside?#
