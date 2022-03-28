King Will Smith#

I watched King Richard over the weekend, so it's fresh in my mind. #
There's a scene where Smith and his daughters are on a tennis court in Compton, all of his daughters, not just Venus and Serena. There are a bunch of asshole teenage boys nearby who are hassling one of his daughters who's trying to study. #
After they're done practicing, Smith confronts the boys. They beat him up. He does nothing to respond, he just takes it (like Chris Rock last night).#
Later in the movie he's bullied by an agent and his response is to fart out loud at him (which I like, it's aggressive but nonviolent). The agent definitely had it coming.#
Later, the character tells Venus a story about him getting beat up as a kid, and his father was nearby and did nothing to help him.#
The speech Smith gave in accepting his award could have been the speech the character in the movie would have made. About protecting people. #
It's odd how closely the events last night track the ones in the movie, but opposite. What the character did is hard. The character did it right. The actor was confused, life is not a movie, and he got it wrong.#
