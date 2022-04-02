Today's Wordle#

I sat down at the breakfast table to solve the Wordle puzzle for the day. I was sad to solve it in less than a minute. Now what to do? Guess I have to get to work! #
BTW -- I find that only my subconscious mind can solve the puzzle, to actually see the solution. I can analytically arrange for the clues to be available to my subconsciousl but the word pops into my conscious mind in an instant. I have no awareness of the process.
Usually I'm sure when I have the answer. Today I wasn't even sure the correct word was actually a word! What a nice surprise when all five letters came up green and then did their little dance.
