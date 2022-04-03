The problem with Worldle#

The Wordle-clone for geography is Worldle. At first it looked promising, but in the end, it's usually either impossible, there are huge numbers of tiny island nations in every ocean and sea on the planet, or totally obvious like today's "puzzle," an instantly-recognizable landmass for probably everyone with an internet connection.#
Today's Worldle, no spoilers so I didn't solve it for you. 😄#
Last update: Sunday April 3, 2022; 11:53 PM EDT.
